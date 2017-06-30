Forecast: Get your umbrellas out this weekend! Showers are likely

The breezy conditions continue for your Friday with an increase in passing showers.

Trade winds will be 15-25 mph with some gusts to 35 mph.

It's an upper level disturbance that's enhancing the showers, meaning higher frequency, and perhaps the showers will be a little heavier and longer lasting. There will be some sunshine.

Leeward coasts will be your best bet for blue sky.

High today in Honolulu will be 86 degrees. Surf continues to be elevated along east and south shores.

South and west shores could be a bit bigger on Saturday.

No surf advisories are expected. Waves today willb e 4-6 feet east, 2-4 feet south, 1-3 feet north and west. Small Craft Advisory for most Hawaii waters until 6:00pm Saturday.

- Dan Cooke

