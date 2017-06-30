Police arrest woman squatting in Oahu vacation rental house - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Police arrest woman squatting in Oahu vacation rental house

HONOLULU (AP) - Police have arrested a 44-year-old woman accused of squatting in a vacation rental property on Oahu.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the property manager arrived at the house on Wednesday to find the woman sleeping inside on a couch.

The property manager called police and the 44-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary.

A Range Rover and Ford Bronco belonging to the 45-year-old property owner were discovered missing from the enclosed garage.

Police said the suspect had been squatting at the vacation rental since June 7.

The suspect has a criminal record that includes burglary, criminal trespassing, theft, identity theft, forgery, abuse of a family or household member and promotion of a dangerous drug.

Police said the owner and his family live in Japan.

