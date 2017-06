Residents reported seeing a large fire light up the night sky in Kapolei Thursday.

Hawaii News Now has learned it is a gas flare at a nearby oil refinery.

Workers at the Par Hawaii refinery confirmed the flare, and say there is no emergency.

Officials say there was an unplanned shutdown of a portion of the facility around 9 p.m. As a safety measure, workers are trained to burn off material to depressurize the facility.

A spokesperson from the company says the cause of the shutdown is unclear.

Resident reported seeing the sky light up as far away as Mililani.

The company, Par Hawaii Refining, is one of the largest oil refineries in the state. They have the capacity to handle 94,000 barrels per day.

This story will be updated.

