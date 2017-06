Maui fire officials responded to a 19-year-old California woman that was pulled from waters off of Maui's Honolua Bay Thursday.

Officials say she was snorkeling with her family when nearby beachgoers found her unresponsive around 12:30 p.m.

Bystanders performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

She was medevaced to the Maui Medical Center in critical condition.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.