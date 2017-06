Maui fire officials say two people were rushed to the hospital following a head-on collision Thursday evening.

The accident happened on Haliimaile Road. Officials temporarily closed the road just after 6:30 p.m.

One witness sent photos of the crash scene to Hawaii News Now. The images show two vehicles severely damaged.

The witness said she pulled over with her boyfriend to help the drivers. The two drivers were the only people in the vehicles, according to the witness.

Haliimaile Road has since reopened, but details of the crash remain limited.

This story will be updated.

