48-year-old Ewa Beach man indicted after arranging to meet minor for sex

Hawaii's Attorney General Doug Chin announced Thursday the indictment of an Ewa Beach man who is accused of electronically enticing a minor.

The indictment alleges that 48-year-old Shane Taylor Neal arranged to have sex with a girl who he thought was 14-years-old after meeting her online.

Allegations say Neal set up a time and place to meet the girl, and arrived at the agreed location. Authorities say he was arrested upon arriving.

Neal was indicted for one count of electronic enticement of a child, a class B felony.

“Luring a minor to have sex is despicable. Not only is the act itself heinous and criminal, but it can damage the child for the rest of her life," Attorney General Chin said. "We will continue to vigorously prosecute anyone who does this.”

The arrest was a result of an investigation by the Hawaii Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Neal now faces 10 years in prison. Bail is set at $11,000, and a warrant is out for his arrest.

