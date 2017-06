A breezy trade winds will hold through Friday. A disturbance will move in tonight and stay for the weekend with lighter winds and more showers. By Monday, soggy disturbance will slowly clear out to the west with brisk trades moving in again with fewer showers for the Fourth of July.

Surf will continue to be elevated along east and south shores through the weekend. An out-of-season short period NE swell will bring some small waves to country shorelines tomorrow.

A Small Craft Advisory for most Hawaii waters.

- Guy Hagi

