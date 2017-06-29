HFD: Oahu sees uptick in firecracker permits for July Fourth

Thursday is the first day that firecrackers can be sold to permit holders for Fourth of July festivities.

This year, 236 firecracker permits were issued on Oahu, an increase of 75 compared to last year.

Sales will continue until 8 p.m. on Independence Day. The firecrackers can be set off between 1 and 9 p.m. on July Fourth.

The Honolulu Fire Department is asking residents to be aware of the dangers of fireworks, and is urging families to attend a professional display.

“The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend one of the public displays conducted by trained professionals on Oahu,” Fire Chief Manuel Neves said. “If you use firecrackers, please review the following safety tips, follow the rules, and be considerate of your neighbors.”

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, an estimated 8,000 people were transported to hospital emergency rooms for fireworks-related injuries during the Independence Day holiday. Over 25 percent of those injured were children under the age of 15.

