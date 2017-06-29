Kapolei Commons will be home of new 'Dunkin' Donuts' restaurant

Dunkin’ Donuts, America’s all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods, announced today the signing of a multi-unit store development agreement with new franchise group, Aloha Petroleum, Ltd. Under the agreement, Aloha Petroleum will develop 15 new Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants...

Dunkin’ Donuts announces plans for 15 new restaurants in Hawaii

A groundbreaking ceremony for Aloha Petroleum's new Paiea Street complex was held Tuesday. In the complex, there will be a Shell gas station, an Aloha Island Mart and Hawaii's first drive-through Dunkin' Donuts.

Dunkin' Donuts to open in new Aloha Petroleum complex

The return of the Dunkin Donuts coffee franchise to Hawaii is expected to create nearly 80 new jobs in Honolulu – and the company is hiring.

In just a few months, Oahu's West Side residents won't have to drive far to satisfy their craving for donuts.

Aloha Petroleum announced Thursday that Kapolei Commons will be the new home of a Dunkin' Donuts restaurant and drive-thru.

“We’re thrilled to continue to expand the Dunkin’ Donuts brand in Hawaii by bringing its popular menu items and signature coffee beverages to even more local neighborhoods,” said Aloha Petroleum CEO and President Richard Parry.

The 2,400 square foot shop is currently under construction at the Kapolei Commons shopping center.

Kapolei Dunkin' Donuts will be one of 15 locations across the state.

In 2016, Aloha Petroleum singed an agreement with the well-known doughnut chain to bring restaurants to the islands.

“The addition of a drive-thru Dunkin’ Donuts at Kapolei Commons confirms our commitment to creating the premier shopping destination and gathering place for local residents and visitors in the second city of Kapolei,” Director of Development Jeff Dinsmore said in a statement.

The grand opening is slated for fall of this year.

