Man poses as contractor, steals heavy machinery from Pearl City Walmart

Surveillance footage captured the man removing the lift from the dock area. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Honolulu Police are searching for a man who posed as a contractor to steal heavy equipment from a Pearl City Walmart last month.

Hawaii News Now was told the man walked into the loading dock area of the store around 10 a.m. on May 22, and told workers he was a Genie Lift repairman.

The next day, a lift machine was missing.

Surveillance video given to Hawaii News Now shows the man with a hard hat backing out of the dock area. Cameras later caught a truck leaving the scene with the lift.

HPD has opened a theft investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.