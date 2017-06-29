North Kona residents are asked to significantly restrict water usage

All residents in North Kona are being urged to cut water usage due to a deepwell failure.

The Big Island Department of Water Supply said that residents and customers must restrict water use to health and safety needs only.

The department’s Keahuolu Deepwell is out of service until further notice, and the cause of the failure has yet to be determined, according to the county.

DWS said adjustments to the water system have been made to prove a minimum level of service. But faucets could run dry.

“Without everyone’s cooperation, there will be areas that will experience periodic loss of water service or lower water pressures,” DWS said, in a news release.

