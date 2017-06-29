Calling all voyagers: Here is your chance to learn how to sail in the ancient way

By: Kimi Andrew, Victoria Cuba and Pono Suganuma

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Calling all voyagers. Honolulu Community College, in partnership with the Polynesian Voyaging Society, is offering a canoe voyaging course to students.

The Level I Basic Crew Member Training course is a part of the college’s commitment to promote Hawaiian values and culture. Over a period of 8 weeks, participants will learn the history of the Polynesian Voyaging Society, different parts of a canoe and basics in seamanship and navigation.

The non-credit course is only offered at HCC.

“Most people don’t know it’s pretty physical to sail these canoes, these big voyaging canoes,” said Maleko Lorenzo, an HCC student and Hokulea crew member.

The class will be taught by HCC associate professor Robert Perkins, who also served as a captain for the Pacific Voyaging Society.

“It is amazing to think that the Polynesians, long before the Europeans had ever crossed any oceans, were discovering and settling the largest ocean on planet Earth,” Perkins said.

Classes will be held at HCC’s Marine Education and Training Center at Sand Island.

The process to becoming a crew member is not only an intense process, but also an extensive one. Participants will not sail at this level, though the course will instruct them on the basic duties of a crew member on a canoe.

The entire course costs $60. The first session runs July 11 to August 29 and the second session will be held on September 12 to October 31.

The minimum age for participants is 16 years old, with all students under the age of 18 submitting parental approval before registering.

For more information or to register for the course, visit http://www.honolulu.hawaii.edu/hokulea.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.