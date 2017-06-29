Calling all voyagers: Here is your chance to learn how to sail in the ancient way

Hokulea has traveled around the world. Now, it's coming home.More >>
The move comes after the Supreme Court partially restored President Donald Trump's executive order that was widely criticized as a ban on Muslims.More >>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching.More >>
The state is challenging the Trump administration's definition of a "close U.S. relationship" needed to avoid a travel ban for refugees and those coming from six majority Muslim nations.More >>
Back in 1924 – nearly twelve years before Pan American Airways flew the very first passenger flight to Hawaii – it took six days to sail across the Pacific from California to Hawaii.More >>
According to the County of Hawaii, all residents in North Kona must cut water usage, including irrigation, immediately due to a deepwell failure.More >>
