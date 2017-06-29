See 'The Rock' in new trailer for Hawaii-shot 'Jumanji' remake

There's a new trailer out for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's remake, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”

The flick was shot in Hawaii, and is set to be released on Dec. 20.

In addition to Johnson, the film features actors Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Nick Jonas.

In a trailer for the film released Thursday, four detention-bound teens are sucked into the game and forced to play.

The adaption of the original 1995 film sees some updates. For example, the classic board game is now a retro video game and the characters change into their avatars.

The Sony-Columbia film’s trailer is trending with people both in favor and against the new look of Jumanji. Some argue it is a disgrace to the late actor Robin Williams and others find it is a new look that could be just as exciting as the original.

EXCLUSIVE: @JumanjiMovie trailer! I smolder, have cool super powers & try not to cry when I'm scared. #TheLegendContinues #Jumanji DEC 20 ???? pic.twitter.com/8W6L5ijCwj — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 29, 2017

