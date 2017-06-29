Women’s leadership and advancement

The #galswithLEI Forum celebrates the Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Inspiration of female business and social entrepreneurs in generating jobs and strengthening communities. #galswithLEI is not your typical event. Rather, information sharing is purposeful, collaborative, and dynamic. #galswithLEI offers six interactive workshops focused on Leadership, Entrepreneurship, and Inspiration followed by an attendee driven open space and a networking reception, featuring local female chefs. Workshop panelists and special guests include local established women leaders, bold millennials, and the international 2017 Changing Faces women – blending experience, ambition, and passion.

For more information, visit http://www.unfoundation.org/features/cwwl.html

