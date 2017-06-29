Hawaii Business magazine hosts largest leadership development conference in the State

Hawaii Business Magazine will be holding the 4th Annual Leadership Conference on July 27, 2017 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village. It is is the largest professional development Conference in Hawaii. The conference is open to young professionals, business owners, entrepreneurs, and anyone looking to advance their career. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with hundreds of business professionals and build meaningful relationships.

Keynote Speakers include Sig Zane, legendary designer and Hawaiian culture curator, and Bob Hurley, founder of Hurley. There will be over 40 prominent CEOs, executives and leaders from across the State that will speak at the conference.

There will be two general sessions and three workshop sessions where attendees can chose from nine options, as well as a networking lunch and pau hana to close.

Some of the workshop session topics include: Becoming a Civic Minded Leader, Win-Win Negotiations, Are You Ready to Be a Leader?, Leadership Lessons from the Hokulea and more.

For more information and to register, visit: www.HawaiiBusiness.com/LC17

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.