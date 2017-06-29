Four Seasons Resort Oahu presents Moonlight Market Art & Shopping

Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina presents Moonlight Market and Art Walk, an extraordinary arts and cultural series for guests and the community to enjoy this summer. More than a shopping excursion, Moonlight Market and Art Walk are immersive cultural experiences showcasing the wide array of talent on Oahu’s west side that is part of the Resort’s #FSWayfinders program.

Inspired by ancient Polynesian navigational tradition, #FSWayfinders is an ongoing weekly series featuring art, culture, history and in-depth workshops at the new Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina. The program showcases myriad experiences related to Hawaii and the Pacific, weaving together traditions of the past with an occasional modern spin. Workshop opportunities include bamboo wood carving, haku lei making, lauhala weaving, ancient healing practices and sarong dying, to name a few.

The summer 2017 arts and cultural schedule includes the Moonlight Market, Art from Andrew McHowell, Jan Tetsutani, Kean Arts, Lauren Brown, Liz Barney, and Leanna Wolff, Fashion and lifestyle designs by Caprice by Maris Collective, Ha’aheo Hawaiian Crafts, Hi’ilani Hawaii, Island Bungalow Hawaii, Jana Lam, Katrina Cordova, Lauhala by Aloma Wang, Nico Made, Ocean Dreamer Florals, Papaya Exchange, Salty Western, Salvage Public, Trim, Issa de Mar and much more!

Come for the art, stay for the unforgettable experience to relax at Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina: The Resort is currently offering the Family Getaway package, ideal for an enjoyable weekend of arts, culture and relaxation. The promotion includes 50 percent off a second room, complimentary meals for children ages 5 and under, and complimentary access to Resort’s Kids for All Seasons program for children ages 5 to 12.

