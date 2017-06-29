Learn how to crew a voyaging canoe in new HCC course

The voyaging canoe Kamauheheu was built by Honolulu CC students. (Image: University of Hawaii at Manoa)

Have you dreamed about sailing on the Hokulea?

A new class at Honolulu Community College will teach students how to crew on Pacific voyaging canoes.

The non-credit course will be taught by Polynesian Voyaging Society Captain Robert Perkins at the college’s Marine Education and Training Center on Sand Island.

PVS and HCC paired up to provide the eight-week course, which will be taught over 15 sessions.

“It is amazing to think that the Polynesians, long before the Europeans had ever crossed any oceans, were discovering and settling the largest ocean on planet Earth,” said Perkins, who also teaches at HCC.

The course will provide students with the ability to learn more about Hawaiian culture and values, including getting a hands-on experience with parts of a canoe, seamanship and navigation basics. In addition, participants will see what it's like to be a crew member.

“Most people don’t know it’s pretty physical to sail these canoes, these big voyaging canoes,” said Maleko Lorenzo, Hokulea crew member and college student.

Honolulu Community College is the only campus to offer classes in wayfinding and voyaging through the Hookele program.

The course cost $60, and kicks off July 11. A second course is set to begin Sept. 12.

