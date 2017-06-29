Billy V: Fans celebrate Chris Pratt's birthday, Spider-Man red carpet premiere, 'Jumanji' trailer

Hollywood A-Lister Chris Pratt took time away from chasing dinosaurs - or getting chased by them - for a sweet birthday surprise. It happened right here in Hawaii. Some keiki were spotted singing 'Happy Birthday' to the actor, who turned 38 last Wednesday. He's on Oahu filming the new "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" movie. If those kids look familiar - that's 10-year-old Shayla Shimabukuro, 11-year-old Jaeden Yoro and a friend from Oahu. We featured them on Hawaii News Now - because of their impressive collection of autographs from hundreds of Hollywood stars.

He's not a household name just yet, but local boy Jacob Batalon, a graduate of Damien Memorial School, feels like he's Web-Slinging from rooftops this morning. He got to walk the red carpet last night in Hollywood for the world premiere of the new Superhero flick "Spider-Man: Homecoming." In the film, Batalon plays Peter Parker's best friend. In a interview with Hawaii News Now - he says he's anxious for the world to see the movie. Batalon graduated from Damien in 2014 - before heading to the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts. He's already landed a role in the Spider-Man sequel. 'Spider-Man Homecoming' opens July 7th.

It's been 22-years since the release of "Jumanji", now "The Rock" continues the adventure in "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." The trailer has been posted online. Jack Black and Kevin Hart join Dwyane Johnson for this modern twist on a 90's classic. It hits theaters on December 20th.

