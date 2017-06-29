Business Report: The parts of America that most resemble the future

The Census Bureau does demographic breakdowns of every county in the republic. It has also projects current population trends into the future to the year 2060. By 2051 Census demographers think we'll be 47% white, 27% Hispanic, 13% black, 14% other. The other category is mostly Asian but also includes mixed-race. We'll be older then, too, much older. So where is the future?
Clark County, Nevada. And Contra Costa County on the east side of San Francisco.
Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.