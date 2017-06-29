State: Those affected by Trump travel ban urged to seek legal aid assistance

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday announced it would partly reinstate President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban, a decision the White House called a "victory", but one that Hawaii's attorney general is calling a "compromise."

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday announced it would partly reinstate President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban, a decision the White House called a "victory", but one that Hawaii's attorney general is calling a "compromise."

Those affected by President Trump's revised travel ban can seek assistance from two Hawaii legal aid organizations, the state said Thursday.

Parts of the ban are taking effect Thursday after a Supreme Court ruling earlier this week.

The state said the American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii and the Hawaii State Bar Association Lawyer Referral and Information Service are two resources available for impacted individuals.

The ruling, which came down Monday, allows the government to enforce a 90-day ban on some travelers from six different Muslim-majority countries.

In anticipation for the U.S. Supreme Court review of the ban, Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin is actively opposing the ban.

“Both the Ninth and Fourth Circuit Courts of Appeals ruled that the travel ban was either unconstitutional or unlawful,” Chin said. “We will urge the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold those decisions.”

For more information regarding the American Civil Liberties Union contact (808) 522-5900 or office@acluhawaii.org and for the Hawaii State Bar Association Lawyer Referral and Information Service contact (808) 567-9140 or LRIS@hsba.org.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.