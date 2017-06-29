California man airlifted from Maui trail

Maui firefighters and National Park rangers airlifted an injured hiker from a trail Wednesday afternoon.

The Maui Fire Department said the hiker, a 59-year-old male, injured his ankle while hiking with family on the Pipiwai Trail in the Haleakala National Park. He was two miles near Waimoku Falls before being rescued.

Park rangers were treating the man for injuries before the fire department’s Air-1 helicopter and Kahului rescue crew arrived. He was then lifted to a landing zone, transferred to paramedics and taken to the Hana Health Clinic for further treatment.

The man was visiting from California.

