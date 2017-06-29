City crews to sweep homeless encampment near Keehi Transfer Station

City and County of Honolulu crews will sweep a homeless camp near the Keehi Transfer Station Thursday to curb the growing population of animals and start repairs to the fences around the area.

In the past month, at least two people were attacked by dogs.

Animal control teams left the camp Tuesday with five adult dogs and 16 puppies. Officials say, some dogs are bred at the camp then sold to pet stores. The Humane Society says as many as 80 live on site.

Several crews expect to take in more dogs and puppies on Thursday. Those collected will be cleaned and treated by veterinarians before they are available for adoption.

