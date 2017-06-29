Forecast: Warm and breezy, but wetter weather tonight

Hawaii weather will continue to be breezy and warm today with showers becoming more frequent by this evening, perhaps earlier.

Our trade wind weather has been on the dry side of average the last few days. Tonight through Sunday we will be slightly wetter than average.

Expect passing showers today with a high in Honolulu of 87 degrees.

Trade winds will blow at 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Surf will continue to be elevated along east and south shores through the weekend.

An out-of-season short period northeast swell will bring some small waves to country shorelines tomorrow.

Surf heights today will be 3-5 feet east, 2-4 feet south, 1-3 feet north and west.

Small Craft Advisory for most Hawaii waters.

- Dan Cooke

