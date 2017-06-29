Embattled ship 'Falls of Clyde' one step closer to returning home to Scotland

It’s a national historic landmark and the last vessel of its kind still intact.

The Falls of Clyde is 140 years old and rusting away at Pier 7. Two years ago, the state impounded the vessel, ordering it out of Honolulu Harbor.

Plans afoot to give historic Falls of Clyde a second life in its Scottish birthplace

The 140-year-old ship "Falls of Clyde" has sat at Pier 7 rusting away for several years. After much debate over what to do with the vessel, the group hoping to save the ship seems to be on the same page as state officials.

The group Friends of the Falls of Clyde suggested bringing the ship back to the land she was built — Scotland.

To do so, they raised $100,000 to prepare the ship to be towed across the ocean, back home.

Preservationists say the state has given the green light for the plan.

"DOT Harbors has agreed to release the ship to us once the lift ship arrives," David O'Neill of Save the Falls of Clyde in Glasgow, Scotland said Wednesday. "They will not continue to seek other options and accept our efforts to return her to Scotland."

Two years ago, the state impounded the vessel and ordered it out of the Harbor because of safety concerns.

Two shipyards in Scotland have offered their drydocks and services to help support the plan.

If all goes as planned, the ship could set sail back home in September.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.