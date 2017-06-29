Encampments dismay bikers from using Pearl City path as city, Navy talk enforcement

There's been a long-standing homeless population along the Pearl City bike path. But some say the numbers have been increasing in the past few weeks, with some bikers and joggers saying they're now avoiding the path.

A Facebook video taken last week Saturday showed a portion of the bike path lined with tents, bicycles and other items in a homeless camp that has been growing in the isolated area. Most of the camp is on the makai side of the bike path on the shoreline with Pearl Harbor.

"It's federal property, so unfortunately the city can't enforce all the same laws over there for whatever reason," said Makakilo resident Eddie Cox. He has been riding his bike to work on the path three or four times a week for the last 20 years.

The path also winds its way along the shore at Neal Blaisdell Park, where the homeless camp is also on the makai side.

"A couple of people started camping, and then a couple more, and nothing got done about it. And now we have a community out here," said Cox.

The community has grown because of a jurisdictional issue. The land on the Pearl Harbor side of much of the bike path belongs to the Navy, so the city hasn't been able to enforce park ordinances, like park closure hours.

A city spokesperson said it is working on reaching an agreement with the Navy to allow city enforcement, but it's not known when an agreement will be reached.

In the meantime, Eddie Cox has a bright green shirt that says "Pearl Harbor Bike Path Not Safe." He wears the shirt while riding his bike on Kamehameha Highway. He no longer uses the bike path, "because I don't want to run into these people and the situations that are down here, and I believe that this path needs to be maintained, and there needs to be some focus on it."

