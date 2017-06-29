Opihi picker in critical condition after wave knocks him into ocean

An opihi picker on Maui is in critical condition Wednesday night after being swept off the rocks by a large wave at Olivine Pools, just off Kahekili Highway.

According to Maui fire officials, the 33-year-old Waiehu man was picking opihi with a 38-year-old man when a wave knocked the Waiehu man into the water.

At 12:30 p.m., rescue crews spotted the man floating in the water. His companion attempted to rescue him, but the two were separated in the choppy water, according to officials.

Once crews were able to bring the two to shore, the Waiehu man was rushed to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition.

The 38-year-old man did not need medical attention.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.