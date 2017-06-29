4 arrested in connection with murder of 71-year-old Big Island man

Hawaii Island police made four arrests this week in connection with a 2015 murder of a 71-year-old Holualoa man.

Holualoa residents Eber Miranda-Garcia, 27, Marlon Miranda-Garcia, 24, Marlon Miranda-Garcia, 24, and Jessilyn Lokelani Hoohuli, 32, were arrested Monday. A day later, police arrested 35-year-old Himer Miranda-Garcia.

Police say DNA testing was used in the investigation that led to the arrests.

The 71-year-old man killed was identified as Dolores Borja Valle. He was found in the Captain Cook area of Kona in August 2015.

The individuals arrested now face second degree murder, and second degree accomplice to murder charges.

