Mumps case suspends Farrington High School football activities

The state has confirmed eight additional cases of mumps on Oahu, bringing the total number of cases so far this year to 104.

The record-breaking mumps outbreak in Hawaii has found its way to a member of the Farrington High School Football team.

In a letter addressed to the parents of student-athletes, as well as to the school's faculty and staff, the school's athletic director says that all football-related activities have been suspended until July 3 because of a mumps infection.

"An individual with Farrington High School's football team has been confirmed as having had an infection with the mumps virus and attended school fot at least one day during the infectious period," said Harold Tanaka. "The health and safety of our students and staff are of utmost important."

The letter did not clarify whether or not the infected individual was a player or an adult staff member of the team.

At least 119 mumps cases have been confirmed statewide so far this year.

