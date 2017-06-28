State Supreme Court says subs, part-time teachers aren't entitled to back pay

Substitute and part-time teachers have lost their years-long battle to garner back wages from the state.

The Hawaii Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the teachers weren't entitled to back wages from 2000 to 2012, reversing a lower court's decision.

Some 28,000 teachers in two class action suits were seeking $56 million.

The decision ends more than a decade of litigation on the claims.

The state previously paid more than $14 million in back wages to substitute teachers, and argued it did not owe back wages to part-time teachers or interest on back wages already paid.

Attorney General Doug Chin said while the state appreciates the contribution of part-time teachers, the state "also has a duty to all citizens to ensure that part-time teachers are not paid more than they are owed."

