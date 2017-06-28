Resources Caregivers Should Know About

The following organizations, groups and agencies offer caregivers a variety of resources, ranging from support services and webinars to tip sheets, care guides and how-to videos.

AARP Online Community

community.aarp.org

Discuss issues with other caregivers in the online community.

Alzheimer's Association

www.alz.org

800-272-3900

Information and support for people with Alzheimer's disease and their caregivers. Operates a 24/7 helpline and offers care navigator tools.

Alzheimers.gov

www.alzheimers.gov

The government's free information resource about Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.

ARCH National Respite Network and Resource Center

www.archrespite.org

Find programs and services that allow caregivers to get a break from caring for a loved one.

Caregiver Action Network

www.caregiveraction.org

Formerly known as the National Family Caregivers Associaciation, it provides information and education for family caregivers, including a volunteer support network in over 40 states.

Eldercare Locator

www.eldercare.gov

800-677-1116

Connects caregivers to local services and resources for older adults and adults with disabilities across the United States.

Family Caregiver Alliance

www.caregiver.org

800-445-8106

Information, education and services for family caregivers, including the Family Care Navigator, a state-by-state list of services and assistance.

Hospice Foundation of America

www.hospicefoundation.org

800-854-3402

Provides information on issues related to hospice and end-of-life care

Medicare

www.medicare.gov

800-Medicare

Provides information about the parts of Medicare, what's new and how to find Medicare plans, facilities or providers.

National Alliance for Caregiving

www.caregiving.org

A coalition of national organizations focused on family caregiving issues.

National Institute on Aging Information Center

www.nia.nih.gov

800-222-2225

Research leader on aging issues; information on common age-related health problems.

The National Clearinghouse for Long-term Care Information

www.longtermcare.gov

Information and tools to plan for future long-term care needs.

Social Security Administration

www.socialsecurity.gov

800-772-1213

Information on retirement and disability benefits, including how to sign up.

State Health Insurance Assistance Program

www.shiptacenter.org

A program that offers one-on-one insurance counseling and assistance to people with Medicare and their families.

Veterans Administration

www.caregiver.va.gov

855-260-3274

Support and services for families caring for veterans. Maintains a VA caregiver support line.

Well Spouse Association

www.wellspouse.org

800-838-0879

Provides support for spousal caregivers.