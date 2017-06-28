CARE Act Wallet Card

AARP Hawaii fought for the CARE Act to help family caregivers when their loved ones go into the hospital and as they transition home.



Effective July 1, 2017, the CARE Act will require Hawaii's acute care hospitals to:



1.) Provide the patient with with the oportunity to designate a family caregiver on their medical record.

2.) Notify you prior to the patient's discharge or transfer to another facility.

3.) Offer you instructions on the medical tasks you will need to perform at home after the patient is discharged.

Free Wallet Card

You can download a convenient wallet card that you can keep in your and your loved one's wallet. This card will provide you with quick access to the information you need to know about the CARE Act the next time you or a loved one is hospitalized.

To get the free wallet card, click here.