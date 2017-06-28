Would you work or live in one of these 'fold out' buildings? One Hawaii company is banking on it

A Hawaii company is selling portable, fold out shelters that they say could be used as portable offices, medical clinics or even tiny homes.

The shelters retail for $58,500, and are already pre-wired for electrical, phone and other connections. And they have air conditioning.

Daly Stevens is the owner of the Hawaii company distributing the units, Dash Pacific Corp. in Kailua, and said the temporary structures meet international building code standards and can be fully assembled in 15 minutes by a team of three people.

Fifty of them are already being used by the military at Pearl Harbor.

They feature stainless steel hardware with the exterior made of aluminum and the interior constructed of high-quality foam.

And in the event of a natural disaster, the manufacturer says they can withstand a Category 3 hurricane.

"So structurally, its probably stronger than most of the buildings that are here in Hawaii," Stevens said.

He said they can also be lived in and could be used as accessory dwelling units, though they'd need modifications and permits. He said they could also be an option for housing the homeless, or as offices for homeless outreach organizations.

