TBT: Silent film shows island life across Hawaii in 1924

Back in 1924 – nearly twelve years before Pan American Airways flew the very first passenger flight to Hawaii – it took six days to sail across the Pacific from California to Hawaii.

For a film crew contracted by the Ford Motor Company, the six-day journey was part of a job. The 'Ford Motion Picture Laboratory' was tasked with creating a silent film that detailed life on the Hawaiian Islands – a place, 35 years before statehood, that hardly resembled the metropolitan area it would become.

The silent black-and-white film, currently under the domain of the U.S. National Archives, shows the ship's arrival in Honolulu, a look at what would become the downtown we recognize today, and a 'glimpse of a banana plantation,' among other highlights.

Check out the full video below:

