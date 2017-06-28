A Hawaii team just replicated turtle skin in a lab, and then studied how viruses attack it

Hawaii scientists have successfully reconstructed turtle skin in a lab, in a discovery that could have significant implications in the fight to save green sea turtles.

It's the first time the skin of a non-mammal has been engineered in a laboratory -- a milestone that was necessary in order to study how a virus that commonly plagues green sea turtles behaves.

Tina Weatherby Carvalho, with the University of Hawaii School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology, published a study on the findings made possible with a partnership with the U.S. Geological Survey and the University of Zurich.

The scientists engineered turtle skin in order to grow and study a virus that's associated with a turtle tumor disease. It affects green turtles worldwide, most commonly in Hawaii, Florida and Brazil.

To study the virus under a powerful microscope, Weatherby cut the skin extremely thin -- to the width of 1/2000th of a single hair.

She then viewed how the virus behaved in the turtle cells.

“My superpower is to do ultra thin sectioning,” Weatherby said. “Not only did we find the virus, which was the first time we got to do the happy dance, we also began finding structures that hadn’t been reported before. As a visual scientist, that gets you really excited.”

Although scientists have been aware of the virus for nearly 20 years, the inability to grow the virus in a lab has hampered understanding of how it spreads.

“Examining viruses within the complex three-dimensional structure of engineered skin is exciting,” said Thierry Work, a USGS scientist and lead author of the study. “This method could be a powerful tool for answering broader questions about virus-induced tumors in reptiles."

By examining the virus, researchers say they can better understand the disease that is killing the endangered animals, and formulate a plan to stop its spread.

Scientists used cells from tumors and normal skin from turtles to reconstruct the three-dimensional structure of turtle skin.

For Weatherby, the opportunity to contribute in the trailblazing effort is a personal accomplishment as much as it is a professional one.

“I am a scuba diver. I adore the turtles. It was really important to me,” Weatherby said. “This was a long haul and it’s really exciting to get this far.”

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.