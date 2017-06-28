Don Quijote Group to buy Times Supermarkets chain in Hawaii

The Don Quijote Group will buy Times Supermarkets and its affiliated grocery stores in Hawaii, the companies announced Wednesday.

Don Quijote will acquire 17 Times Supermarkets on Oahu, Maui and Kauai, five Big Save Markets on Kauai, and Shima’s Supermarket and Fujioka’s Wine Times on Oahu. The sales price was not disclosed.

There are already three Don Quijote and two Marukai stores on Oahu. The Japan-based Don Quijote Group entered the Hawaii market in 2006.

“For more than a decade, we have been committed to becoming a part of the community and establishing relationships through our Don Quijote and Marukai stores,” said Koji Ohara, president and CEO of Don Quijote Holdings Co., Ltd., which is based in Tokyo, Japan. “We look forward to expanding our presence on Oahu, Maui and Kauai and will remain dedicated to providing outstanding goods and services for our loyal customers.”

Don Quijote said its immediate plan is to continue operations at all of the acquired locations and retain all of the 1,600 associates employed at Times and affiliated locations.

QSI Inc operates Times Supermarkets in Hawaii, and the company's president and CEO said the sale is a "huge step for our business and will be good for our customers."

The acquisition is scheduled to close in the third quarter of 2017 and will not affect daily store operations.

