'Iolani graduate named GM of NBA's Toronto Raptors

Nearly 5,000 miles from its Honolulu campus, an 'Iolani School graduate has assumed control of one of the NBA's marquee franchises.

The Toronto Raptors on Wednesday named Bobby Webster – a 2002 graduate and former Red Raiders basketball player – as their new general manager. He first joined the Raptors front office in 2013 before being promoted to assistant GM last summer.

"We're ready. We're confident to continue building a franchise here," Webster said during his introductory press conference. "We believe in (team president) Masai (Ujiri), and Masai believes in us, so well keep it going."

The Raptors have been one of the most successful teams in the NBA over the course of the last four years, winning three consecutive division titles and logging the franchise's first back-to-back 50-win seasons.

Toronto's 204-124 record since 2013, when Webster was added to the front office, is the best in the Eastern Conference during that time.

At just 32 years old, Webster becomes the youngest general manager in the NBA.

"I know I'm young. Probably even younger looking," joked Webster. "But I have a unique set of experiences here. I'll continue to grow. You're never a finished product.

Purely by chance, it won't be long before Webster returns to Hawaii for work. The Raptors will travel from Toronto to Manoa in October to play two preseason games against the Los Angeles Clippers.

