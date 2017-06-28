NFL quarterback Mariota to present school supplies to Likelike Elementary

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is back in his home state of Hawaii to meet fans, give back to the community and prepare for the upcoming football season.

Following photo opportunities across the island this week, the NFL athlete will present school supplies to Likelike Elementary on Friday.

On behalf of his Motiv8 Foundation and the Island Insurance Foundation, Mariota will distribute binders, notebooks, scissors, glue sticks and more. The school supplies will be given to 55 students enrolled in the summer school program for kindergartners through fifth graders.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. in the school’s cafeteria and will last for an hour.

