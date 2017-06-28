CanPlan Cancer Planner – Changing the way people fight cancer

The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.More >>
The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.More >>
The Homeland Security Department is set to announce new security for international flights bound to the United States.More >>
The Homeland Security Department is set to announce new security for international flights bound to the United States.More >>
Residents of a Kakaako apartment were allowed to return to their units early Wednesday after a shooting forced an hours-long evacuation.More >>
Residents of a Kakaako apartment were allowed to return to their units early Wednesday after a shooting forced an hours-long evacuation.More >>
It was a dream come true for six people who won a trip to Hawaii to meet "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor Chris Pratt and visit the set of the "Jurassic World" sequel -- but it was all made possible because Pratt wanted to help children suffering from illness.More >>
It was a dream come true for six people who won a trip to Hawaii to meet "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor Chris Pratt and visit the set of the "Jurassic World" sequel -- but it was all made possible because Pratt wanted to help children suffering from illness.More >>
Nearly 5,000 miles from its Honolulu campus, an 'Iolani School graduate has assumed control of one of the NBA's marquee franchises.More >>
Nearly 5,000 miles from its Honolulu campus, an 'Iolani School graduate has assumed control of one of the NBA's marquee franchises.More >>