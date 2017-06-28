CanPlan Cancer Planner – Changing the way people fight cancer

After her mom passed away from uterine sarcoma cancer in 2014, Sharon Kim quit her corporate job and dedicated the rest of her life to creating CanPlan, a one of a kind cancer planner that guides patients and caregivers towards recovery. She made it her mission to give other fighters a chance to have a different end to their story by providing them with a tool that’ll keep them positive, organized, focused and most of all, determined. She turned tragedy into inspiration and the end result has been the blissful understanding of what it means to live a life of purpose.

CanPlan is a planner designed to assist cancer patients & caregivers with the daily battles of cancer, by providing words of encouragement, reminders for positive living, and a tracking method to monitor the illness from beginning to end. It is an all-in-one tool for patients and caregivers to take control over their cancer and find ways to self heal. There is no other planner currently on the market similar in design, functionality & innovation, which makes CanPlan truly one of a kind.

For more information about the CanPlan, visit their website at http://www.mycanplan.com/

