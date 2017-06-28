Honolulu-based board-certified plastic surgeon, Clyde H. Ishii, M.D., named new President of American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery

The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) today announced the election of Clyde H. Ishii, MD, a board-certified plastic surgeon operating a private practice in Honolulu, as its new President at The Aesthetic Meeting 2017. The Aesthetic Society is the leading professional organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body, comprised of over 2,600 board-certified plastic surgeons.

In addition to his role as ASAPS President, Dr. Ishii has served on ASAPS’ Board of Directors and has been an integral contributing member on multiple ASAPS committees including Finance and Investments, Residents and Fellows Forum Subcommittee, Medical Students committee, New Member Committee, Residents Blog Subcommittee, Program committee, Teaching Course subcommittee, Webinar subcommittee, Future Leaders committee, Traveling Professor Program, International Visiting Fellow Program, Publications Committee, Industry Policy Committee, Conflict of Interest Committee, Product Development Committee and the Women’s Aesthetic Surgery Committee. Dr. Ishii is also an active participant with the Society’s research arm, the Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation and served as ASAPS’ Membership Commissioner between 2010 and 2013. Dr. Ishii is currently the Chief of Plastic Surgery at Honolulu Shriners Hospital and has been in private practice in Honolulu since 1986. He has presented and published numerous papers on the many nuanced facets of Asian facial cosmetic surgery.

Dr. Ishii’s tenure as President of ASAPS will include engaging younger plastic surgeons and residents in the organization, addressing the ongoing needs of our members in their practices, pursuing the Society’s data bank offerings to enhance the information we offer our members and the public at-large, establishing relationships with plastic surgery organizations abroad, and working with other plastic surgery organizations for mutual benefit.

“I am confident that Dr. Ishii will serve the Society in marked ways that will have a lasting impact by utilizing his expertise in relationship-building and diplomacy, as well as his finely tuned research and plastic surgery practice skills,” notes Daniel D. Mills, MD, Immediate Past-President of ASAPS.

“It is a distinct honor to assume the role of President of The Aesthetic Society. I look forward to continuing to work with my peers, the top, board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeons in the industry, to grow the Society’s membership and to continue our mission of patient safety and education,” states Dr. Ishii.

The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body.

