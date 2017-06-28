Items from Kincaid's to be auctioned online

After closing its doors last month, Kincaid’s is selling furniture and other items in an online auction.

Oahu auctions and liquidations will host the bidding online until 6 p.m. on July 2.

From chandeliers to framed artwork, Kincaid’s is auctioning off most of their furniture. This also includes commercial ovens, industrial shelving and food service equipment.

Kincaid’s, previously named Horatio’s, closed to make way for redevelopment. The Ward Warehouse will be demolished to make way for new luxury condo project, replacing what has been around since 1975.

