Billy V: Cyril Pahinui update, Johnny Galecki's house burns down, Hangin' with Chris Pratt

Cyril Pahinui's family is talking about moving him out of the ICU and into an out-patient facility. The slack key master is still recovering from a serious illness. But according to a Facebook post, he's been getting better. In the post, Pahinui thanks everyone for their support. He also called his father Gabby's bronze statue in Waikiki the "fulfillment of a lifetime dream." Cyril also expressed gratitude for his recent Na Hoku Hanohano awards. Services for Martin Pahinui will be held at Hawaiian Memorial Chapel on Monday. Visitation starts at 9 a-m. Services begin at 11. The well-known local musician died last month. The 65-year-old was the youngest of 10 children from Gabby and Emily Pahinui. Martin Pahinui sang with his father in "The Gabby Pahinui Band" and "The Peter Moon Band."

Sad news out of central California where "Big Bang Theory" star Johnny Galecki's ranch was completely destroyed in a raging wildfire. The 42-year-old was not home at the time and hasn't seen the damage. It's not his primary residence. Galecki says his heart goes out to all those affected and thanked crews for their continued firefight.

Damien Memorial School grad Jacob Batalon will be walking the red carpet today. It's for the premiere of his new film "Spider-man: Homecoming" in Los Angeles. He plays Spiderman's sidekick in the highly anticipated movie. The movie opens in theaters July 7.

Five lucky people got a chance to hang out with actor, Chris Pratt. Holly From Phoenix, Genna from San Diego and three of her guests -- got to hang out with the Jurassic Park stars in Windward Oahu. They won the trip as part off an international fundraiser for a Seattle Children's Hospital. They also found a Jackson chameleon in the forest.

A Hawaii woman shows off her dance moves on America's Got Talent! Harmony Bentosino from Kapolei appeared in last night's episode. Unfortunately, she had no luck impressing the judges.

We told you about Oprah Winfrey making a rare public appearance on Maui. Six-thousand people attended the event at Maui Arts and Cultural Center. The event was sponsored by HMSA.

