'Jurassic World 2' star brings 6 to Hawaii to raise money for children's hospital

It's a dream come true for six people who won a trip to Hawaii to meet actor Chris Pratt and visit the set of the "Jurassic World" sequel.

But it was all made possible because Pratt wanted to help raise money for Seattle Children's Hospital.

Pratt pitched the online fundraiser to his social media followers and anyone who donated $10 would be entered for a chance to win a trip to Hawaii to meet him and get a behind-the-scenes look at the set of “Jurassic World 2.”

There were six winners: Genna Sherwood and her three guests and international winner Holly McCleery and her guest. Sherwood, McCleery and their guests were awarded a four-night hotel stay, a visit to the set of the “Jurassic World” sequel and a couple days with the star and cast.

It all started when Pratt met hospital patient Makenna Schwab, who asked the actor to help raise funds for other children.

The actor fulfilled that promise raising what he says was a "ton of money."

Schwab, the inspiration behind the event, suffers from Larsen Syndrome, a rare tissue disorder that affects bone development.

At 14 years old, she had more surgeries than birthdays all through the care of the Seattle Children’s Hospital. She hoped that with Pratt's help, she would be able give back even more and help those in need.

The fundraiser benefited the orthopedics and sports medicine program at the Seattle Children’s Hospital -- a department that provides funds for children with bone, joint and muscle conditions and delivers high quality care and treatment to every child.

And this is not Schwab’s first event. She has hosted a variety of fundraisers, from toy drives to bake sales.

“The money I’ve raised has helped to provide uncompensated care to families at Seattle Children’s,” Schwab wrote in her blog. “It has also allowed me to provide red wagons for patients in the hospital and purchase new medical equipment to help treat kids like me."

The sequel to “Jurassic World” is currently being filmed in Windward Oahu with a release date set for June 2018.

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jun 26, 2017 at 10:11pm PDT

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.