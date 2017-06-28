Forecast: Warm, dry, breezy trade wind day before wetter weather

It didn't cool off much last night is some locations.

Kailua-Kona dipped only to the mid 80s. Honolulu's minimum temperature was in the upper 70s. The afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s and perhaps low 90s in some neighborhoods.

Trade winds will do their best to keep us cool, blowing at 15-25 mph this afternoon.

The relatively dry and breezy trade wind weather will continue through Thursday. Lighter trades and more frequent passing showers are expected Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Surf continues to be elevated along south and east shores. Use caution on those coastlines.

Today's waves will be 3-5 feet east, 2-4 feet south, 1-3 feet north and west.

Small Craft Advisory for the Kaiwi, Pailolo, and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, Maui County windward coastal waters, Oahu leeward coastal waters, plus coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Dan Cooke

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar. To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.