Jury rules in favor of Hawaii family in quiet title dispute

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) - A jury returned a verdict in favor of a Native Hawaiian family in a case involving a Hawaii land management and real estate brokerage firm's attempt to quiet title a 3.4-acre kuleana parcel in Kauaula Valley in Lahaina.

The Maui News reports the jury found Friday Ke'eaumoku Kapu and his family own the parcel, which has been used for family burials and contains cultural sites.

Wailuku attorney Lance Collins says Kapu could trace the family claim back to the original 1848 awardee of the parcel.

Makila Land Co. sought quiet title to the parcel in 2002. The court initially granted summary judgment on the company's claim, which Kapu appealed. In 2007, the Intermediate Court of Appeals reversed that decision and sent the case back for trial.

