Shooting at Ward apartment forces hours-long evacuation

Residents of an apartment building in the Ward area were allowed to return to their units early Wednesday after a shooting forced an hours-long evacuation.

Honolulu police responded around 9 p.m. Tuesday after gunshots were heard from inside one of the units on the 24th of the Kamakee Vista on Kawaihao Street.

Two men, who neighbors say are brothers, were removed from the building wearing handcuffs. But police said only one man was actually taken into custody. Residents said he was the one who opened fire.

His identity has not been confirmed yet.

Residents said they heard an argument before the shooting. Some also described sounds similar to "firecrackers."

One resident who lives on the 24th floor said she saw the multiple bullet holes through the apartment's "thick wooden door.” Another resident said a 4-year-old boy suffered minor injuries from wood shrapnel caused by the bullets passing through the door. He was reported to be OK.

Residents were told to shelter in place during the investigation. Those on the 23rd, 24th and 25th floors were evacuated.

Authorities said one person suffered minor injuries, but they did not provide further information.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.