Apartment building in Kakaako evacuated after reports of gunfire

Honolulu Police are at the scene of a Kakaako apartment building after reports of gunfire Tuesday night.

Sources tell Hawaii News Now a barricade situation is unfolding at the apartment complex on Kawaiahao Street.

Residents described sounds similar to "firecrackers" around 9 p.m.

One resident who lives on the 24th floor said she saw the multiple bullet holes through the apartment's "thick wooden door.l

HPD, Special Services Division, and EMS officials are on scene.

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

This story will be updated.

