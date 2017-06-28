Downed power lines spark Maui fire near Waihou Spring Forest Reserve

Maui fire officials determined the cause of flames near the Waihou Spring Forest Reserve was sparked by downed power lines.

According to Maui fire officials, crews responded to the fire just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The fire burned shrubs and brush near the Maui Bird Conservation Center. The area was inaccessible on foot, so Air-1 conducted water drops on the flames.

State, county and DLNR Wildlife crews worked into the evening to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters determined a tree branch knocked down the power line that ignited the blaze.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.