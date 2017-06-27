New outrage, fresh questions as Punaluu Boat Ramp pohaku debate rages on

A townhall meeting on Monday night unleashed new outrage and fresh questions about an unauthorized construction project at the Punaluu Boat Launch over the weekend.

Members of the community say there were angered after the owner of a local tour boat operation – who has since apologized – attempted to modify the ramp, using heavy construction equipment to do so.

Now, the city officials say the boat owner – as well as the landowner, Roberts Hawaii – could face violations.

Last week's unpermitted modifications at the historic Punaluu Boat Launch Ramp, known for its black sand and nesting turtles, lead to a multi-agency investigation. It also lead to an apology from the man who did the work: Simon Velaj, owner of Hang Loose Boat Tours.

"What I'm saying guys, what I did there, it was not intentional. What I did was a mistake. It was an honest mistake," said Velaj, a statement that inflamed the crowd of about 100 people at the Naalehu Community Center.

Last Thursday, campers and residents saw Velaj using a backhoe to grade the pillars at the boat ramp and move rocks and dirt. They say they're worried about destruction of the historic site, dirt leeching into the water, and the desecreation of a sacred heiau.

"Protect not only Punaluu, but all of Ka'u. All of it," said one resident on a Facebook video streamed by Demetrius Oliveira.

"So how would you like for us to just come to your church and bulldoze one wall," asked another.

Hawaii News Now obtained an April 2017 agreement between Roberts Hawaii and the tour boat operator to allow him to use the ramp for commercial operations for $3,700 per month.

At the meeting, community non-profit O Ka'u Kakou said Roberts Hawaii and the boat's captain had told them about its lava tour plans previously – even though the Hang Loose is not one of the four lava tour boats with state permits.

"We are thinking about launching lava tours and I said, 'Ain't no way in hell you are going to do that,'" said Guy Enriques, member of O Ka'u Kakou.

On Friday, after learning of the unpermitted work, Roberts Hawaii quickly disassociated itself from Hang Loose and Velaj by terminating their agreement.

Wil Okabe, the county's Managing Director, says neither Roberts Hawaii nor Hang Loose informed the county about lava tour plans and thinks there could be violaions against them both.

"I think the landowner and also the boat operator have to take responsibility," said Okabe.

He said this issue at the Punaluu Boat Launch Ramp points to how lava viewing is big business – and how everyone is trying to cash in.

Roberts Hawaii says it wouldn't comment about the investigation, since it hasn't been contacted by the county, but said it didn't authorize work on the ramp.

"Hang Loose Boat Tours was responsible for ensuring its commercial operation was in full compliance with all applicable laws, including proper notification of appropriate government agencies. We were very disappointed to learn that did not turn out to be the case," wrote Roy Pfund, Roberts Hawaii Vice President, in the statement.

On Monday, Velaj told Hawaii News Now he was only cleaning the area and he tried to notify the community, but was unsuccessful. On Tuesday, he would only say he's frustrated with the DLNR's lava tour permitting process.

