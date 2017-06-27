Ezekiel Lau learning as he goes in rookie year on Tour

Ezekiel Lau had been close to making it on to the Championship Tour for a few years now, only to come up just short. It looked like he would miss the Dream Tour once again, but a little help from fellow Quiksilver teamrider Kanoa Igarashi at last year's Pipe Masters, and Zeke's dream became a reality.

"I'm sitting around, I just can't believe I'm there," Lau said of his rookie year on the CT. "I've been dreaming of being in this place, being in those locker rooms and seeing guys like Jordy Smith, Mick Fanning, Kelly [Slater] walking by, John John [Florence] and [Gabriel] Medina. Those names have been put up on a pedestal for me. That's where I want to be. Just to see that caliber of surfer and athletes around me, it definitely inspires me and drives me."

It's been an up-and-down rookie campaign so far for Lau who dropped a perfect 10 in the first contest of the year at Snapper Rocks. He has three 25th place finishes, a 13th and a 3rd at Bells Beach.

"If I got anything out of that result, it was confidence. I really felt like anything is possible and I belong here. Leaving Australia, I wanted to feel like I belong on Tour and this is where I want to be. I felt that there. I was competing with the best in the world and that's all I wanted to do was compete at the highest level of surfing."

At the midway point of the season, Lau is ranked 23rd, one spot out of the top 22 that automatically re-qualify for next season. He says his biggest learning curve has been the mental aspect, and let's face it, It's not easy for the rookies on tour that have to go head-to-head with the top guys in the first round at most of the events.

"You cannot make any mistakes against those guys," he said. "That's going to make me grow and make me better. I want the top guys, the John John's, the Kelly's, the Mick Fanning's. They're not going to give me any room for error, so I have to be perfect. I have to be on my game, and that's what I want. I don't want to shy away from any of those challenging moments. I want to take it all on, first year, and let's just do it."

Lau said, other than Pipeline, he's most looking forward to the Billabong Pro Tahiti where he can prove himself at Teahupoo. His goal for the rest of the year is to get better in the beach breaks, like France and Portugal, where his re-qualification can hinge upon good results there.

But first a wave that suits his powerful style. Up next is J-Bay beginning July 12th. Lau leaves for South Africa on Thursday for the Ballito Pro, the first QS 10,000 event of the year, and another way for him to re-qualify if he doesn't crack the top 22 at year's end.

