Kauai student awarded $5,000 humanitarian scholarship

A high school student from Kauai received the first-ever Hawaii High School Humanitarian Scholarship through the Davis-Levin Livingston Charitable Foundation on Tuesday.

Grace Yatsko received $5,000 for her community service involvement on Kauai, across the state and on the mainland.

The law firm sifted through 75 applications and chose Yatsko as their recipient.

The Kapaa High School graduate has served on mission trips, participated in various fundraising events and generated thousands of dollars for the American Cancer Society’s “Relay for Life.”

She also raised more than double the funds needed to repair a Friendship House rehabilitation facility after it was burglarized in 2015.

“It is clear that she loves the community she lives in and goes above and beyond to make a difference,” said Mark S. Davis, one of the firm’s founders. “She truly represents what this scholarship program is all about.”

Yatsko will attend Western Washington University in the fall and major in English with a concentration in education. She plans on bringing the aloha spirit to college as she continues her humanitarian work.

“Everybody is so kind and generous there, and I definitely want to carry that, continue to volunteer and hopefully make a difference there,” Yatsko said.

Yatsko found out she had won the scholarship on the same day of her graduation party.

“I ran around my house screaming,” Yatsko said. “I’m so grateful to be here and to get this opportunity.”

Although she will be over 2,500 miles from home, Yatsko’s mom says she is proud of her daughter's accomplishments and feels the scholarship will leave a lasting legacy.

“I believe this is going to help her and exponentially help other children in the future, I believe with her enthusiasm and her positive nature,” said Janece Yatsko.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.